Destination dining, but make it as approachable as it is astounding. That’s what this laidback, leafy-green Singapore newcomer promises in the form of a six-part Chef’s Choice dinner that shakes up convention with its wacky-beautiful preparations of the parts of produce and seafood that are universally tossed. Experiences at AIR CCCC—which stands for Awareness, Impact, and Responsibility Circular Campus and Cooking Club—make taste buds tingle while instigating conversation around big questions regarding sourcing, waste and community in the industry. In a foodie city-state shimmering with Michelin stars, illustrious chefs Matthew Orlando (of the now-shuttered Amass in Copenhagen) and Will Goldfarb (Room4Dessert in Bali), along with regenerative hospitality entrepreneur Ronald Akili (Potato Head), felt it high time to make inherently sustainable and fun cooking the norm, not the exception. They’re giving every seed, stem, and root—some plucked from the large onsite garden—value without a hint of preachiness. In the open kitchen of a 1970s civil servant clubhouse turned glass-garbed modernist venue, Orlando and his team make crisp lavash of pressure-cooked coral grouper bones for a whole fish dish that is truly whole.

“Aside from having a good time and making people happy, AIR is about viewing sustainability through a particular lens,” says Orlando. “That lens is delicious.” Take the Re-Incarnated Chocolate, which transforms would-be discards such as cocoa husks, cascara (coffee fruit), and coconut flesh into decadent bars made without globally scarce cocoa beans. Furthering that mission, a Cooking Club and public-facing R&D lab, designed to teach locals, tourists, and other chefs novel techniques that maximize every ingredient’s potential and carry that sustainable mindset home, will open later this year.

