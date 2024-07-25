After a pandemic-driven hiatus, The Eastern & Oriental Express, A Belmond Train is once again chugging through Southeast Asia, offering two seasonal journeys highlighting Malaysia’s pulsating cities and stunning natural landscapes. In 15 luxurious, restored carriages affixed with an open-air observation car, the three-night Essence of Malaysia tour takes 64 passengers round trip from Singapore to Kuala Lumpur and Penang with optional excursions such as snorkeling on a private cruise outing to Pulau Payar Marine Park in Langkawi. On the eastern side of the peninsula, meanwhile, the Wild Malaysia tour offers excursions to Taman Negara National Park, considered one of the world's oldest rainforests. Newly appointed Michelin chef André Chiang is behind the locally inspired menus in the dining car, serving Malaysian and Peranakan specialties such as laksa bouillabaisse and a nine peppers jus with beef cheek braised for 16 hours. Evenings, no doubt, are best spent relaxing in the Piano Bar carriage, listening to Nanyang jazz and vintage Malay tunes with the train’s signature cocktail, a Royal Nightcap, in hand.

