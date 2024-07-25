White Lotus, HBO’s Love Boat-inspired satire of dream vacations that collects Emmys and cult fans in equal measure, first aired during the COVID pandemic—back when the idea of traveling was more fantasy than reality. Since filming that first season on location at the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea in Hawaii, and making San Domenico Palace, Taormina, a Four Seasons Hotel in Sicily the backdrop for last year’s star-making crime drama, the third season takes aim at the white sand beaches of Koh Samui, Thailand’s second largest island—the upcoming season is filmed at the Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui, HBO confirmed exclusively to TIME. Given the popularity of past locations, travelers will want to plan their own unscripted holiday at the five-star resort before the new season hits the small screen in early 2025. Guests can find their character in one of 60 private pool villas dotted among the private gardens and towering palms on Laem Yai Bay, then come out of their shell at seafood grill Pla Pla for wok-fried prawns and local curries before diving in to research at Thailand’s first rum library, featuring more than 120 varietals. (A special edition, aged and bottled on site, is also available in every villa.) To escape from Thailand’s ultimate escape, reserve one of the Four Seasons’ two private yachts for a snorkeling day trip before cruising into the sunset as the credits roll.

