For most travelers headed to Kenya, and to many destinations throughout East and Central Africa, the first point of contact is the capital of Nairobi. The timing of onward connections often means they’re spending at least one night in the city, and with the March opening of the 102-key Kwetu Nairobi, there is a new upmarket accommodation ideal for luxe longer stays or simply getting a good night’s rest before heading into the bush. (The location is less than five miles from city center and 10 miles from both Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and Wilson Airport, from which many smaller airlines and light aircraft depart.) Kwetu means “our home” in Swahili, and this is the first property from the upscale Curio Collection by Hilton portfolio in Kenya and only its second on the African continent. Modern amenities are complemented by luxurious but understated interior design, and there is a superb outdoor pool with a retro vibe and multiple dining options, including Brew Bar, pouring a strong cup of local coffee, and the rooftop Upepo restaurant with its excellent cocktails and East African fusion cuisine. The nearby Karura Forest—so close to the hotel that some suites have canopy views—is a prime spot for running, hiking, cycling, horseback riding, and even embarking on a mini safari to see monkeys, bushbabies, porcupines, and bushpigs, not to mention waterfalls, caves, and archaeological digs visitable by tour—a welcome option for a Nairobian interlude if there ever was one.

