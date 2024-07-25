World’s Greatest Places 2024

Burhan Wilderness Camps

Bardiya, Nepal

2 minute read
Lodging at Burhan Wilderness Camps
Lodging at Burhan Wilderness CampsCourtesy Burhan Wilderness Camps
By Erin Levi

Bardiya National Park, a lush 374-square-mile jungle paradise in the Tarai and a less-crowded alternative to Chitwan National Park, has seen its Royal Bengal tiger population soar to a record-breaking 125 felines over the last decade. Conservationist Manoj Gautam, former director of the Jane Goodall Institute Nepal , acquired a piece of private land in the Khata Wildlife Corridor to save it from being turned into a casino hotel—and to set an example for a more sustainable future in tourism. Optimally nestled on a peninsula between two channels of the Karnali River, Burhan Wilderness Camps offers visitors bushwalks, canoe trips, wildlife tracking with anti-poaching units, and front-row seats to Asiatic elephants, greater one-horned rhinos, swamp deer, and more without entering the park. (While nothing is guaranteed, Gautam says tiger spotting is highly probable with a three-night stay—and if you don’t see one, you’ll likely hear roaring throughout the night.) Operating in a micro-conservancy style, Burhan prioritizes the protection of animals while minimizing its own ecological footprint. Aside from one treehouse with solar-powered air conditioning, slated to open after monsoon season, the camp sets up platformed safari tents only when guests are present and serves local, organic food. It also supports indigenous Tharu culture through employment, operating a thatched-roof longhouse for guest experiences in a nearby village and teaching life-saving solutions to human-tiger conflict, ensuring the frontline community also benefits from conservation. “[We want] responsible tourism to flourish in the buffer zone area,” says Gautam, who aims to replicate this model in other remote parks throughout Nepal.

Buy your copy of the World's Greatest Places issue here

More FromWorld’s Greatest Places 2024
Maui Cultural Lands

Maui Cultural Lands

By Michele Bigley

Kamba African Rainforest Experiences

Kamba African Rainforest Experiences

By Bailey Berg

White Desert

White Desert

By Annabel Illingworth

Modern Elder Academy

Modern Elder Academy

By AnneLise Sorensen

Iris

Iris

By Jessica Benavides Canepa

More Must-Reads from TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com