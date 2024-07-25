The impressive legacy of 100 Princes Street by The Red Carnation Hotel Collection is rooted in its storied structure, the former headquarters of the Royal Overseas League. Designer Toni Tollman and team meticulously restored and styled the new 30-room boutique hotel to channel the spirit of the Scottish explorers who once gathered here, inviting guests on a journey of their own. A vast, hand-painted mural celebrating pioneering Scottish globetrotters unfolds across the length of the five-story lobby staircase, and is crowned by a chandelier of a hot-air balloon. The adventure continues through the singular rooms, which reveal a tapestry of rich woods, nautical elements, and custom tartans by the acclaimed weaver Araminta Campbell. Sumptuous, high-ceilinged signature suites are named after Scottish adventurers Isobel Wylie Hutchison and Archibald Menzies. For further immersion into Scottish culture, embark on one of the offered experiences: designing your own Scottish gin, creating a signature scent, or commissioning a custom tartan or kilt. Cap off your day with a whisky tasting at The Wallace, a liquid expedition from the sea-lashed shores of the Orkney Islands to the heather hills of Speyside, while taking in the panoramic vistas of the 12th-century Edinburgh Castle looming just beyond. Slàinte mhath!

Buy your copy of the World's Greatest Places issue here