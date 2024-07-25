The newly renovated Anantara Convento di Amalfi doesn’t merely reflect the local history—it’s carved from it. Set in a 13th-century Capuchin convent built into the cliffside, the 52-room boutique hotel is an elegant showpiece of the past enhanced for the present. Detailed preservation efforts restored the original cloisters and its frescoes dating back to 1223, and a Baroque church with marble altar and Majolica floor, all of which are gracefully integrated with the upscale property perched 262 feet above the sea. The airy rooms and suites, many of which were former monk’s quarters, echo the contemplative ambiance, with lime-washed walls, vaulted ceilings, and terracotta tiling. At the travertine-clad Anantara Spa, massages are brightened with citrus oils redolent of the hotel’s own lemon groves. Chef Gino Sorbillo spins creative pizzas enriched with regional Campania ingredients, like anchovies from Cetara, at the new La Locanda della Canonica Pizzeria – try the monastic-style pies baked with ancient grains. Unique experiences dive into the local lore, including tours of the convent and flourishing garden with Franciscan Friar Marcus. Ultimately, it’s the sea that defines the Amalfi Coast, and this is the place to take it in: the entire property has been designed to maximize views, with sun-dappled terraces and walkways framed by the surrounding waters. The Anantara reflects a new era of deeper travel: a quiet sanctuary blessedly distant from the limoncello-fueled crowds. When you’re ready to join in, the historic town of Amalfi and its lovely Piazza del Duomo is a 10-minute stroll away, and serves as a gateway to the rest of the stunning region. But the day’s highlight is the return to the hotel: a prosecco on the balcony, the vast view, and no sound other than sea breezes.

Buy your copy of the World's Greatest Places issue here