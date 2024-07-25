In 2016, business partners Bruce Loshusan and Hans Febles discovered the unexpected during a casual beach walk along Eleuthera’s deserted blush pink sands: an abandoned boutique estate with a storied, glamorous past. Known as The Potlatch Club in its mid-20th-century heyday, the exclusive Bahamian hideaway lured East Coast socialites, silver screen icons such as Greta Garbo and Raymond Burr, and The Beatles’ Paul McCartney (he honeymooned here) until its closure more than five decades ago. Following seven years of intense restoration and expansion, The Potlatch Club was reborn in June under Loshusan and Febles’ tutelage, ushering in a new generation of luxury travelers. The new Potlatch comprises 11 suites, white-washed cottages, and villas; two outdoor pools and a spa; the original clubhouse; and seasonal fare-driven Fig Tree Restaurant, all dressed in elegant ocean breeze hues by Nassau-based designer Amanda Lindroth. Its Atlantic-facing beachfront is just as pristine and secluded as before, and with new direct American Airlines flights from Miami to nearby Governor’s Harbour Airport, it's more accessible than ever.

