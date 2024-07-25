Grenada celebrates its Golden Jubilee of Independence in 2024, and while Hurricane Beryl hit the country's Carriacou and Petite Martinique islands hard, the main island of Grenada escaped most of the damage and tourism is largely unaffected. The island's newest accommodations include 28-key Silversands Beach House, a boutique sister property to the sleek Silversands Resort Grand Anse on nearby Grand Anse Beach. Architect Khaled Morgan positioned the panoramic two-bedroom suite and most of the Beach House’s guest rooms atop a cliff overlooking secluded Portici Beach; several cascade down the slope and five suites sit beachfront near the infinity pool. Arced white canopies resembling the sails of feluccas on the Nile shade the private terraces, collect rainwater, and blend the Beach House's indoor and outdoor spaces. Dine onsite at Italian-inspired Azzurro or the house BMW can shuttle you to Silversands Grand Anse’s three restaurants and cigar bar. Also new this year in Grenada: 71 plunge-pool rooms and suites—some also clifftop—at the spa- and sustainability-centered Six Senses La Sagesse, the luxury brand’s first venture in the Americas. Snorkeling is available at both resorts, and Grenada also boasts the world’s first underwater sculpture park on view, built on a reef damaged by 2004's Hurricane Ivan, with several recently added statues that support the growth of marine life, evoke local history and culture, and call attention to the perils of climate change.

