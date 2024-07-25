New York City has bounced back since its pandemic-related closures, and the proof is in the fresh crop of design-forward hotels that have opened in the last year. They’re whimsical and fun yet still ultra-luxurious, with no expense spared. From the luxe Fifth Avenue Hotel with its eclectic rooms and upscale dining to the resurrected Hotel Chelsea, the scene has never been stronger. Still, one new spot stands out from the rest: Warren Street Hotel. The latest boutique option from Firmdale, the team behind beloved Manhattan staples the Whitby and Crosby Street Hotel, opened earlier this year with bright and fanciful interiors by Kit Kemp Design Studio. Its 69 rooms and suites feature floor-to-ceiling windows and some have private landscaped terraces with wooden trellises sparkling with lights, but no two rooms are alike. The playful interiors by co-owner Kemp and two of her daughters feature bold colors, textures, and patterns on upholstered furniture, carpets, and Kemp’s shapely oversized headboards. Some rooms include record players and curated vinyl (think David Bowie and Prince), and eclectic artworks, while the lobby is adorned with pieces by British sculptor Tony Cragg and American craftsman Wendell Castle. On the ground floor is a private, guests-only living room with custom upholstered furniture in clashing patterns, shelves loaded with loaner books, and a cozy fireplace. All-day brasserie Warren Street Bar & Restaurant is zhuzhed up with Kemp’s own bone China tableware—its fairytale pattern inspired by misty morning walks. Large artworks line the restaurant walls and lead to The Orangery, a woodland-themed private dining room with handmade ceramic pots and other curiosities on display.

