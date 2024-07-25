Pigeon Forge is home to Dollywood and a gateway to Great Smoky Mountains National Park. It also has a reputation for cheesy motels with heart-shaped hot tubs and kitschy souvenir shops. So when The Wayback, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, opened last November, it stood out as a modern, design-forward property bringing a new sense of luxury to the area. Inspired by retro roadside motels and mid-century modern architecture, the Wayback envelops guests in bright colors and funky artwork that’s sleek and stylish. (The 134 rooms offer a more peaceful ambiance via muted color palettes and natural wood furniture with rounded corners.) Designed for socializing, the lobby, swimming pool, and restaurant boast large seating areas and furnishings with playful prints. Guests also gather at Paloma, the hotel’s restaurant and bar serving comfort food with a Mexican accent. The trendy Swim Club is a stand-out, an upscale place for guests to soak in the mountain sun while grooving to a signature playlist and sipping cocktails from a vintage Airstream bar. At night, the Swim Club transforms into an adults-only playground with seasonal programming and special events.

