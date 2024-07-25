The 1956 Winter Olympics made Cortina d'Ampezzo into a world-famous resort, and the ski town has also been home to the annual Women’s Alpine Ski World Cup championships since 1993. Now, the ski resort will co-host the 2026 Winter Games 70 years after its Olympic debut.

But visitors can beat the Olympic crowds to the Dolomites. On a ski safari with Dolomite Mountains, swish down the world-class slopes against a backdrop of limestone pinnacles, skiing from valley to valley, or hotel to cozy alpine inn on wide groomed runs, and riding up on 450 chair lifts and gondolas. Dolomiti Superski is the world’s largest network of lifts across 12 ski resorts, so you’ll never have to ski a run twice. To get to the area, a new retro styled sleeper train, named Espresso Cadore, was brought back into service this year, running from Rome to the Dolomites on weekends and during the summer hiking season. Stay in the heart of chic Cortina at Hotel de LEN, a modern nod to the Dolomites Ladin culture with an energy-efficient wood design. Its sister Hotel Ancora, the oldest hotel in Cortina built in 1826, is being completely rebuilt and will reopen in early 2025.

