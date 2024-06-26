A little girl had something “crazy” to announce to the world at the start of Glastonbury Festival 2024 on Wednesday: she has a boyfriend.

When BBC reporter Colin Patterson asked 5-year-old Elske to elaborate on her new boyfriend, the little girl proceeded to share his name, proudly sharing it is “Toby Ogden.” Patterson then turned to her parents, who amusingly had differing opinions on the boy.

“It’s a no from me,” the girl’s father told Patterson, teasing, while her mother adopted a more positive attitude. “No, he’s lovely. They’re good friends,” she said, sharing that the youngsters are set to enjoy tea [an evening meal] together after Glastonbury.

Elske, adorning a bucket hat with smiley faces patched across, turns six tomorrow. Ahead of her big birthday, it seems her dad is feeling protective when it comes to her having a boyfriend.

'I have a boyfriend'



The Glastonbury Festival is underway and among the thousands of people arriving at Worthy Farm Colin Paterson met 5 year old Elske who was attending her first one with her family #BBCBreakfast https://t.co/pPxo5sSCW0 pic.twitter.com/01rFhUnDcW — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) June 26, 2024

“My daddy said he will lock him in a tower,” she said, though her father denied it. “I never said that,” he told Patterson, shaking his head.

The adorable moment aired on BBC Breakfast, ahead of Glastonbury’s annual showcase in Somerset, which runs from June 26 to June 30 this year.

The festival brings around 200,000 attendees from across the globe to watch some of the world’s most popular musical artists. This year, the line-up includes Dua Lipa, ColdPlay, SZA, and Shania Twain, among others.