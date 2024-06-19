The first debate of the U.S. presidential election, featuring President Joe Biden and Donald Trump, former President and current Republican nominee, will take place on June 27. This comes after the Biden campaign proposed an unusually early date for a debate. The second debate will take place on Sep. 10.

Biden and Trump faced off previously for two debates in September and October during the 2020 presidential election, where they famously engaged in harsh attacks on each other. Trump repeatedly insulted Biden’s intelligence while Biden called Trump “the worst President America’s ever had.”

While viewers inside the U.S. will be the main audience for the debates, politically-minded people across the globe may also wish to tune in. Here’s what people in the U.K. need to know about the U.S. presidential debates.

How can viewers in the U.K. watch the first U.S. presidential debate?

CNN’s online streaming differs depending on which country you are in.

U.K. viewers who want to watch the debate online can subscribe to CNN Live’s U.K.-specific plan. It costs £1.99 per month or £19.90 per year. Once viewers are logged in, they can livestream the debate online.

Viewers can also watch the debate by tuning into CNN International, which can be found at channel 506 on Sky TV, per CNN International PR's social media.

🕑 Friday, June 28 at 2am BST, with replays at 7am and 7pm BST on @cnni pic.twitter.com/5CQH1uLvXL — CNN International PR (@cnnipr) June 18, 2024

What time is the first U.S. presidential election debate?

The first debate will take place on Thursday, June 27, at 9 p.m. ET, which will be 2 a.m. June 28 BST. The broadcast will go on for 90 minutes and is set to feature two commercial breaks.

If you miss the live broadcast, CNN international will replay the broadcast at 7 a.m. and 7.pm on June 28 BST.

Who is moderating the first U.S. presidential election debate?

The first debate will be moderated by CNN journalists Jake Tapper and Dana Bash. Tapper is the lead Washington D.C. anchor for CNN and hosts the show The Lead with Jake Tapper. Dana Bash is a CNN news anchor and host of the show Inside Politics. Tapper and Bash also co-host the Sunday CNN talk show State of the Union, which features interviews with prominent politicians and analysts. The second debate will be hosted by ABC news. Further details on that debate have yet to be announced.

What are the rules of the first U.S. presidential debate of 2024?

This debate will feature new rules that were not implemented in previous presidential debates. Microphones will be muted throughout the debate, unless it is the candidate’s allotted time to speak. It will also not have a live audience, to minimize disruptions. Pre-written notes will also be prohibited, though candidates will be given a pen and a pad of paper. “[CNN] will use all tools at their disposal to enforce timing and ensure a civilized discussion,” the network said.