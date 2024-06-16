President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama spoke out against Donald Trump, warning about the former Republican President getting a potential second term.

The comments were made during a Los Angeles Democratic Party fundraiser on Saturday night, June 15, which was hosted by actors George Clooney and Julia Roberts, and netted over $28 million before the event at L.A.’s Peacock Theater kicked off, according to The Washington Post. Oscar and Grammy award-winning actor and singer Barbra Streisand also took the stage at the event, as did First Lady Jill Biden.

Also attending were Hollywood A-listers such as Sheryl Lee Ralph and Keegan-Michael Key, as well as Californian politicians such as Governor Gavin Newsom and L.A. Mayor Karen Bass.

During the event, Biden sat down with Obama in a 40-minute conversation moderated by late night host Jimmy Kimmel. The topic of Trump as Biden’s opposition remained pertinent throughout, as the trio looked back at the former President’s track record and commented upon his fresh conviction of 34 charges in May.

One topic of conversation was the fear of retribution if Trump is re-elected. “Institutions matter. What he did on January 6th, and now he’s literally saying if he doesn’t win there’ll be a bloodbath. It’s outrageous—what he’s talking about is outrageous,” Biden said, according to The Washington Post. “The idea that he’s actually threatened retribution. This is the United States of America. Did you ever think you’d ever, ever, ever hear anything like this?”

President Joe Biden speaks, flanked by television host Jimmy Kimmel, left, and former U.S. President Barack Obama, onstage during a fundraiser in Los Angeles on June 15, 2024. Mandel Ngan—Getty Images

He went on to state that having Trump again as President could greatly affect Supreme Court decisions over the next four years, including issues such as gay rights and abortion access.

“The Supreme Court has never been as out of kilter as it is today, I mean never,” he said, per CNN.

This is not the first time in Biden’s reelection campaign that he has looked towards Hollywood for help. In May, actor Robert De Niro voiced a new campaign ad called “Snapped.” In the ad, De Niro called Trump “out of control” and claimed the former U.S. President will stop at nothing to attain “revenge.”

Jabs between Biden and Trump have heated up ahead of their first debate on June 27. After Trump’s recent conviction, the former president outwardly blamed the Biden Administration when talking to press on May 30.

Biden was asked about this blame from Trump after his own press conference, which sparked a new viral moment, as the current U.S. President stopped, turned around, and reacted by smiling widely, seemingly amused by the question or the topic at hand. The journalists continued to ask for the President’s thoughts, but he simply walked out of the room.

During the conversation on June 15, Obama complimented the work of his former Vice President [Biden], saying “we can take pride in affirming the extraordinary work that Joe has done.”

He went on to share his thoughts on Trump’s conviction, saying that some have “normalized behavior that used to be disqualifying.”

Before the event began, pro-Palestinian protestors gathered around the Peacock Theater, with some wearing "Cease-Fire Now" and "Not in Our Name" T-shirts. In one video posted on X (formerly Twitter), protesters can be heard chanting: "We are here today to remind Biden and everyone attending that there is no business as usual."