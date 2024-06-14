Australian-British actor and one-time pop star Holly Valance hosted a lavish fundraiser in London for Donald Trump’s re-election campaign on Wednesday night that reportedly raised $3 million (£2.36 million). The 41-year-old actor, who starred in the Australian soap opera Neighbours along with celebrities like Margot Robbie, has become known for her outspoken political views as of late.

“Everyone starts off as a leftie then wakes up at some point after you start either making money working trying to run a business trying to buy a home and then you realize what crap ideas they all are, and then you go to the right” she said in an interview with GBNews in February.

Ticket prices at the Trump campaign fundraising event started at $10,000 (£7,800) per person and dinner was $50,000 (£39,000) per the BBC. Prominent guests included Nigel Farage, a fellow British Trump supporter who was a key leader in the Brexit movement in the U.K. and Donald Trump Jr., the son of the former President. Valance is also reported to have raised funds for Reform UK, Farage’s political party.

Holly Valance: TV, movies, and music career

Valance began her career modeling for catalogs and ad campaigns at the age of 14, and landed her first major role as Felicity Scully on the Australian TV show Neighbors at age 16 in the year 1999, per the BBC. She stayed on the show for three years before leaving to launch a pop music career in 2001. Her songs “Kiss Kiss” and “Down Boy” did well on both U.K. and Australian singles charts.

After achieving some success in the music industry, she returned to acting in the year 2004 and attempted to break into the American film and television industry. She appeared in shows like CSI: Miami and Prison Break, and the hit film Taken. She worked in the U.S. for about nine years before taking a break to focus on spending time with her family.

Holly Valance kisses Donald Trump Jr. farewell as he leaves a fundraiser for Donald Trump hosted by the former Neighbours star in London on June 12, 2024. James Manning—Getty Images

Who is Holly Valance's husband?

Valence married the billionaire property developer Nick Candy in 2012 with whom she shares two children. Candy was formerly a donor to Britain’s Conservative party, and he donated over approximately $125,000 (£100,000) to their campaign in March 2020, per The Guardian. However, the former Conservative party donor appears to have changed his tune for the 2024 U.K. election. He referred to Labour party leader Keir Starmer as a “a decent man with good values and good morals” on Bloomberg’s In the City podcast and also said that it is “probably time for a change” in reference to Britain’s current Conservative government.

What is Holly Valance's net worth?

Holly Valance and her husband Nick Candy together have a combined net worth of approximately $1.1 billion according to the website CelebrityNetWorth, which estimates celebrity wealth. The website frequently uses approximations that are based on “guestimation or ball-parking” according to the website’s founder Brian Warner.