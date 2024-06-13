You Can Now Renew Your U.S. Passport Online. Here’s How

If you’re a U.S. citizen, you may be able to renew your passport online now.

The updated online passport renewal system is being rolled out on a beta basis over the next several months, the U.S. Department of State said. The department said that it is preparing for an official launch of the updated system, but did not give a timeline for when it will be fully implemented. The beta version was launched Wednesday. Travelers who submit online will not be able to travel internationally for at least eight weeks from the date they submit a renewal application because of the system’s beta status.

President Biden signed an executive order in 2021 to allow online passport renewal as part of pandemic recovery efforts; but when the program rolled out in 2022, it was temporarily halted—until now.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new process.

Who is eligible?

The department said that people who want to renew their passport online must meet several different requirements, including that their passport has been valid for 10 years (issued between 2009 and 2015), they are 25 or older, and they are not changing their name, gender, or place of birth.

Check out the full list of requirements, here. If you do not meet these requirements, you can renew your passport by mail or in person at a passport agency or center, the department said.

When can I submit my application?

The department warned that you may not be able to start your application on the day you choose; the online system will only be open for a limited window in the middle of the day (eastern time) seven days a week, and the system will close once the department reaches its limit that day. The department did not specify what the limit is, but said that it will be limiting the number of applications it takes each day so that it “can monitor the system’s performance in real time.” It emphasized that limiting the number of applications each day is “an important and standard part of the software development process.”

The limited service will run for the next several months.

The department said that if you are not able to start your application on a specific day, you should try to do so on another day. The processing time for a renewed passport will be the same as if you were renewing by mail

How can you apply?

To apply for a passport renewal online, you can create an account on the MyTravelGov homepage, and then click on the “Renew Your Passport” button on the homepage to start the application. You can save your application and finish filling it out later, but you have 30 days to complete your application after you start it, otherwise you will need to start over, the department said.

You will have to enter information from your most recent passport as part of your application. The department advised that it may experience temporary technical issues, as the system first launches.

You will need to enter your travel plans as part of the application process so the department can ensure that you meet the online renewal requirements. You will also need to upload an original, digital photo in .JPEG file format (it cannot be a selfie, and it cannot be a scan photo or a photo of an already printed photo).

You can go to the Online Passport Status System to opt to receive email updates about the status of your application. The department will notify you when your application is in process, approved, and when it sends your passport. It will also notify you if it needs more information to process your application.

