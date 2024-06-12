NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg agreed to guarantee that Hungary won’t have to take part in the military alliance’s deepening support for Ukraine, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.
Hungary, in exchange, won’t block any related NATO decisions, Orban said at a briefing in Budapest on Wednesday. Orban said it was an acknowledgment that most members of the military alliance don’t share his views on how to end Russia’s war against Ukraine. He added that Hungary remained a “loyal” NATO member.
“I accept this decision,” Stoltenberg said at the briefing about “Hungary’s non-participation” in NATO’s Ukraine effort.
