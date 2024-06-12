  • World
  • Hungary

NATO Chief Agrees to Let Hungary Opt Out of Alliance’s Support for Ukraine

1 minute read
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and arrive to a joint press conference in Karmelita monastery, the Prime Minister's office in Budapest on June 12, 2024.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Hungary Prime Minister Viktor Orban at a joint press conference in Budapest, June 12, 2024.
Atilla Kisbenedek—AFP/Getty Images
By Zoltan Simon / Bloomberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg agreed to guarantee that Hungary won’t have to take part in the military alliance’s deepening support for Ukraine, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

Hungary, in exchange, won’t block any related NATO decisions, Orban said at a briefing in Budapest on Wednesday. Orban said it was an acknowledgment that most members of the military alliance don’t share his views on how to end Russia’s war against Ukraine. He added that Hungary remained a “loyal” NATO member.

Read More: The Risks of Biden’s New Boldness in Ukraine

“I accept this decision,” Stoltenberg said at the briefing about “Hungary’s non-participation” in NATO’s Ukraine effort.

More Must-Reads from TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com