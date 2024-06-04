Halsey Says She’s ‘Lucky to Be Alive’ After Battling Illness

The singer Halsey revealed that she has been secretly battling an illness in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

While Halsey did not confirm an exact diagnosis, she will be making donations to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and the Lupus Research Alliance, according to a press release.

“Long story short, I’m Lucky to be alive,” she writes in the Instagram caption. “Short story long, I wrote an album. It begins with The End.” Halsey also released a new song titled “The End,” which details her health journey.

“Every couple of years now, a doctor says I’m sick / Pulls out a brand new bag of tricks / And then they lay it on me / And at first, it was my brain, then a skeleton in pain,” she sings.

In the post, Halsey shares videos of herself throughout different stages of battling the illness. The first video shows her rubbing her legs, seemingly in pain saying she felt “like an old lady.” She says in the video, “I told myself I’m giving myself two more years to be sick. At 30, I’m having a rebirth and I’m not gonna be sick and I’m gonna look super hot and have lots of energy and I’m just gonna get to re-do my 20s in my 30s.”

Halsey has been open about her health struggles in the past. In 2016, she shared that she was diagnosed with endometriosis; in 2022, she shared that she was battling ailments following the birth of her son, and she also shared that she was diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjogren’s syndrome, mast cell activation syndrome (MCAS), and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome.