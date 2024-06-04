  • U.S.
  • Biden Administration

Watch Live: Biden to Sign Executive Order That Would Severely Limit Asylum at U.S.-Mexico Border

1 minute read
By TIME Video

President Joe Biden is expected to sign an executive order Tuesday that would allow his Administration to halt asylum claims at the U.S.-Mexico border once apprehensions at the border reach 2,500 per day.

