Swifties Demand Taylor Swift ‘Speak Now’ on Gaza

Swifties flocked to the social media platform X on Wednesday to demand that Taylor Swift “Speak Now” on Gaza, calling out her silence on the ongoing conflict.

The hashtag #SwiftiesForPalestine was trending on X, garnering nearly 80,000 posts by Wednesday afternoon. The online callout comes after an Israeli airstrike in Rafah killed at least 45 Palestinians over the weekend, sparking international outrage. Several celebrities, including Ariana Grande and Kehlani, have since shared statements of support for a ceasefire on social media. But Swift has not been one of them, prompting fans to take to social media.

Under the hashtag, fans posted photos of themselves holding up signs saying “We Demand Swift Action!” and “Swifties For Palestine” outside the singer’s Eras Tour venues in Europe. Fans were also circulating a letter on X, pressing the singer to use her large platform to speak up in support of the Palestinian cause.

.@taylorswift13 your silence has been deafening and in times like these you should speak up!! #SpeakNow #SwiftiesForPalestine there are children being burned alive and beheaded in rafah so SPEAK NOW TAYLOR #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/U56rZN6zHD — robin 🍉 (@folkwhvre) May 29, 2024

“As an internationally renowned and significant artist, your voice has the ability to impact and draw attention to crucial problems affecting millions of people worldwide,” the letter said. “Today, I am writing to urge you to speak out against the current humanitarian crisis and decades-long genocide in Palestine.”

“The international community, including many influential voices, has called for justice and peace, yet the agony still continues,” the letter said. “Your influence transcends borders, and your words have the power to reach and activate an extensive audience, including people who are unaware of the severity of the genocide. Speaking out about the Palestinian genocide would not only be consistent with your history of advocating for the victims, but it could also encourage your millions of fans to learn and take action to help.”

“Your smallest action could make a significant difference in amplifying these pleas for pressing for real change. Free Palestine.”

The post had received more than 955,000 views and 23,000 likes by Wednesday afternoon.

The trending hashtag comes after the online “Blockout” campaign, when social media users started blocking celebrities who had not spoken out about the war in Gaza.

Some celebrities have used their platforms to share support for the Palestinian cause, including Jenna Ortega, Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas, and Lizzo. On Tuesday, Dua Lipa shared an Artists4Ceasefire graphic with the hashtag #AllEyesOnRafah on her Instagram story, with the caption “Burning children alive can never be justified. The whole world is mobilising to stop the Israeli genocide. Please show your solidarity with Gaza.”

While Swift had stayed quiet about politics for the beginning of her career, she has spoken up about politics in more recent years. In 2018, she shared her political views publicly for the first time, endorsing two Democratic candidates in Tennessee. She endorsed President Joe Biden for the 2020 election. She has also spoken out in support of abortion and LGBTQ+ rights.

