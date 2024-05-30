TIME Reveals the 2024 TIME100 Most Influential Companies in the World

Today, TIME reveals the fourth annual TIME100 Most Influential Companies list, highlighting businesses and leaders shaping our world.

The 2024 TIME100 Most Influential Companies issue features two worldwide covers, each spotlighting a top executive from a company on the list with an in-depth profile, including: Selena Gomez, Founder of Rare Beauty and Dario Amodei, Co-founder and CEO of Anthropic.

– See the complete 2024 TIME100 Most Influential Companies list: time.com/100companies

– See the TIME100 Most Influential Companies covers: https://bit.ly/3UXUBew

Of the 2024 TIME100 Companies list, TIME Editor-in-Chief Sam Jacobs writes: “TIME100 Companies is more than an index of business success. It is an argument for what business influence looks like in 2024. At a time when leadership in other sectors is battered, surveys suggest that many look to corporate leaders first for direction….each show us how companies can provide new models and new inspiration for the future of humanity.” https://bit.ly/3V1QRbY

To assemble the list, TIME solicited nominations across sectors and polled its global network of contributors and correspondents, as well as outside experts. Then TIME editors evaluated each on key factors, including impact, innovation, ambition, and success. The result is a diverse group of 100 businesses helping chart an essential path forward.

