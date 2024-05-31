In the wake of the success of The Mandalorian, Disney+ has produced many—arguably too many—Star Wars television series in hopes that the expanded universe content would draw die-hard fans of Jedis and droids to the streaming service.

The results have been mixed. Baby Yoda justifiably drew hordes of fans and plenty of coos when he used the Force to summon blue macarons in The Mandalorian. (Yes, we know his name is Grogu, but Baby Yoda sounds cuter.) And Michael Clayton scribe Tony Gilroy found impressive depth in the Rogue One prequel series Andor, a Star Wars show with awards aspirations. But then there were spinoffs like The Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi that left some fans frustrated with how LucasFilm handled stories related to some of their favorite characters in the franchise.

Still, the Star Wars television universe is growing in importance. A Mandalorian movie is set to debut in 2026, the first Star Wars movie to hit theaters in nearly a decade. And LucasFilm has high hopes for its latest entry, The Acolyte from showrunner Leslye Headland (Bachelorette, Russian Doll) starring Amandla Stenberg and Carrie-Anne Moss. It hits Disney+ on June 4.

Here's TIME's ranking of every Disney+ Star Wars series.

5. The Book of Boba Fett

When Temuera Morrison's Boba Fett made his long-awaited return to the screen in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, fans finally got a canonical answer to the age-old question of whether the galaxy's most infamous bounty hunter had survived his encounter with the Sarlacc in Return of the Jedi. But it turns out an even pulpier version of Mando's adventures wasn't exactly what many viewers wanted out of a Boba Fett-centric series. While The Book of Boba Fett ostensibly focused on Fett's quest to take control of the Tatooine criminal underworld once ruled by Jabba the Hutt, the show's late-season inclusion of two episodes that were integral to the plot of The Mandalorian's third season felt like a forced attempt to get the fandom onboard with a spin-off that was otherwise proving to be a jumbled disappointment.

4. Obi-Wan Kenobi

Obi-Wan suffers from the most common prequel affliction: how do you build suspense in a story when the audience already knows the ending? Set between the events of Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, the show follows its titular character as he abandons his job watching a (safe) young Luke on Tatooine to save a kidnapped Princess Leia. Parts of the plot are absurd: A precocious 10-year-old Leia is repeatedly able to outrun powerful bounty hunters. Sure. But the series' greatest weakness is its insistence on building out lore for characters who already carry so much history. The entire series builds to confrontations between Obi-Wan and Darth Vader that are zapped of all tension because nothing of significance could happen when these two meet. Any injury or even mildly interesting conversation between the two surely would have come up during their fight in A New Hope. And so Obi-Wan finds itself hamstrung, inventing convoluted ways for nothing to happen in its plot.

3. Ahsoka

In the wake of Rosario Dawson's introduction as Ahsoka Tano in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, Ahsoka follows the former Jedi Knight as she navigates her role in the galaxy in the years after the Empire's defeat in Return of the Jedi. Helmed by Star Wars veteran Dave Filoni, the series builds on the backstory for Ahsoka that was established in the 2008 animated Star Wars movie The Clone Wars—in which a young Ahsoka became the Padawan apprentice of Anakin Skywalker—and its subsequent TV series, The Clone Wars and Rebels. An uneven first season saw Ahsoka team up with some of her fellow Ghost crew resistance fighters, like Mandalorian warrior Sabine Wren and New Republic General Hera Syndulla, to investigate rumors that former Imperial commander Grand Admiral Thrawn was poised to return as heir to the Empire. Fans of Filoni's more mystical take on Star Wars lore likely enjoyed this one.

2. The Mandalorian

Three seasons in, the novelty of the crown jewel of Disney’s Star Wars TV universe has somewhat worn off. While the father-son relationship between Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin and his Baby Yoda ward Grogu remains adorable as ever, the show's recent meandering storylines have burned through a lot of fan goodwill. Still, there's a reason The Mandalorian was the most-watched streaming original of 2023. Set around five years after the fall of the Empire in Return of the Jedi and 25 years before the rise of the First Order—the authoritarian regime firmly in control of the galaxy when The Force Awakens begins—the first two seasons of the inaugural live-action Star Wars series revived the spirit of the franchise with new and exciting characters whose adventures originally extended beyond the scope of the over-tread Skywalker Saga. The result was a pop culture phenomenon that instantly grabbed viewers' attention and sparked renewed interest in the galaxy far, far away.

1. Andor

Andor has no right to be so good. It's a prequel to Rogue One, itself a prequel to A New Hope. One might expect it to be filled with easter eggs and winks. Thankfully, showrunner Tony Gilroy, who cut his teeth on the Bourne movies, has higher ambitions. The show centers on Cassian Andor, a Rebel spy ready to die for his cause in Rogue One. But when we meet Cassian in Andor he's a cynical mercenary, skeptical that the upstart Rebellion can take on the Empire. But as he takes on missions, finds himself in binds, and begins to see the banality of evil up close, his politics and worldview start to change. There's no Sith Lord laughing maniacally as he tortures Cassian. Just nameless guards and soldiers whose faces remain impassive as they inflict suffering on others. And both the rebels and empire often use the same turns of phrase to describe their cause, a decision that intentionally blurs the lines between the good guys and the bad. It's a fascinating study of how a citizen is radicalized into a freedom fighter.