Fitness company Peloton has paused music and entertainment programs featuring rapper and record executive Sean “Diddy” Combs after disturbing footage surfaced of the star being physically violent.

The decision comes following the release of camera footage from a Los Angeles hotel of Combs physically assaulting and kicking his then-girlfriend Cassie, whose real name is Casandra Ventura, as she was approaching the elevator. Footage was published by CNN on Friday, but the original date of the video footage is from March 5, 2016.

In a statement on a private members Facebook Peloton page after one user wrote, “Dear Peloton, Your next purge needs to be all Diddy classes. Signed, women everywhere,” Peloton responded in the comment saying:

“We take this issue very seriously and can confirm Peloton has paused the use of Sean Combs’ music, as well as removed the Bad Boy Entertainment Artist Series, on our platform. This means our instructors are no longer using his music in any newly produced classes. Again, thank you for sharing your concerns and thank you for being a member of our Peloton community.”

Peloton did not respond to TIME’s request for comment.

On Sunday, Combs publicly apologized for his actions in a video posted on his Instagram page, calling his behavior “inexcusable.” “I take full responsibility for my actions in that video,” he said. “I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now.” Combs did not mention Cassie’s name in the video.

No charges will be filed in connection with the assault, according to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office. In a statement on Friday, District Attorney George Gascón wrote that while the office found the images “extremely disturbing and difficult to watch,” because the incident happened in 2016, it is beyond the timeline in which assault can be prosecuted.

Combs was sued by Ventura in November 2023 for assault, rape, and abuse. Combs had previously denied these allegations, but settled the lawsuit within a day. Peloton’s decision also comes amid New York Mayor Eric Adams saying that his administration is considering revoking Diddy’s key to the city, which was awarded to the rapper in September 2023.