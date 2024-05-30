TIME100 Most Influential Companies 2024

Tent Partnership for Refugees

Growing roots

1 minute read
Tent Partnership for Refugees founder Hamdi Ulukaya and CEO Gideon Maltz
Tent Partnership for Refugees founder Hamdi Ulukaya and CEO Gideon MaltzCourtesy of Tent Partnership for Refugees
By Yasmeen Serhan

The minute a refugee gets a job is the minute they stop being a refugee. Such was the belief Chobani CEO Hamdi Ulukaya had when he founded Tent Partnership for Refugees, an initiative that helps refugees integrate into the job markets in their new countries. Since 2016, Tent has galvanized hundreds of businesses to commit to hiring nearly a quarter-million refugees across a dozen countries. The effort is as valuable for the host countries and companies as it is for the refugees gaining employment. In Mexico, where Tent launched in February, the initiative estimates there are more than 1 million job vacancies—a gap that, with the help of 50 companies including Amazon, Walmart, and Microsoft, it hopes to fill with the hundreds of thousands of refugees and migrants who have moved to Mexico in recent years. “It’s such a simple equation,” Tent CEO Gideon Maltz says. “It’s better for the refugees, it’s better for the businesses, and it’s better for the country because that allows for economic growth.”

More FromTIME100 Most Influential Companies 2024
Inside Anthropic, the AI Company Betting That Safety Can Be a Winning Strategy

Inside Anthropic, the AI Company Betting That Safety Can Be a Winning Strategy

By Billy Perrigo

Baidu

Baidu

By Charlie Campbell

Selena Gomez Talks Rare Beauty

Selena Gomez Talks Rare Beauty

By Lucy Feldman

Nvidia

Nvidia

By Billy Perrigo

How the WNBA Set New Records with Caitlin Clark and Rookies Leading the Charge

How the WNBA Set New Records with Caitlin Clark and Rookies Leading the Charge

By Sean Gregory

More Must-Reads from TIME

Write to Yasmeen Serhan at yasmeen.serhan@time.com