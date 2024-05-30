TIME100 Most Influential Companies 2024

Reliance Industries

India’s juggernaut

Chairman of Reliance Industries Limited Mukesh Ambani stands with his son Akash Ambani, Chairman of Jio, at the launch of 5G services in India, in New Delhi, on Oct. 1, 2022.
Chairman of Reliance Industries Limited Mukesh Ambani stands with his son Akash Ambani, Chairman of Jio, at the launch of 5G services in India, in New Delhi, on Oct. 1, 2022.
By Astha Rajvanshi

Reliance Industries was founded as a textile and polyester company 58 years ago by Dhirubhai Ambani. Today the sprawling conglomerate—which has aligned its growth with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a “self-reliant” India—is the country’s most valuable company, with a market capitalization of more than $200 billion. Now led by Ambani’s son Mukesh, the Mumbai-based company has ventures in energy, retail, and telecommunications, among others, and has made its chairman Asia’s richest man. In February, Reliance came out on top in a fiercely competitive race to dominate India’s burgeoning streaming market by striking a $8.5 billion merger deal with Disney’s India business. The deal will bring together more than 100 television channels and give the combined group around a 31% share of India’s streaming market compared to rivals Netflix and Amazon Prime with 8% each, according to analytics firm Comscore.

