TIME100 Most Influential Companies 2024

Saudi Aramco

Colossal oil

1 minute read
Saudi Aramco’s Shaybah oil fieldCourtesy of Saudi Aramco
By Viv Walt

Big Oil often suggests ExxonMobil or Chevron. But Saudi Arabia’s $1.9-trillion giant dwarfs all its competitors, pumping nearly 1 in every 11 barrels of oil the world uses, and in 2022 booking more profits than any other company yet. Despite falling revenues, this year Aramco plans to transfer about $124 billion to the government and its sovereign wealth fund—money plowed into the Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman’s futuristic urban projects, megacontracts with sports icons, investments in U.S. tech, and much else. In April, BlackRock, the world’s biggest asset manager, on whose board Aramco CEO Amin Nasser sits, announced a new $5 billion Saudi investment firm. All this gives MBS rare global leverage, as the world reels from inflation and the wars in Ukraine and Gaza. More than four years after President Joe Biden vowed to make Saudi Arabia a “pariah,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken has traveled to the kingdom five times since Oct. 7, seeking MBS’s help in negotiating peace. So long as Aramco keeps pumping millions of barrels a day, such leverage is unlikely to weaken.

More FromTIME100 Most Influential Companies 2024
Inside Anthropic, the AI Company Betting That Safety Can Be a Winning Strategy

Inside Anthropic, the AI Company Betting That Safety Can Be a Winning Strategy

By Billy Perrigo

Baidu

Baidu

By Charlie Campbell

Selena Gomez Talks Rare Beauty

Selena Gomez Talks Rare Beauty

By Lucy Feldman

Nvidia

Nvidia

By Billy Perrigo

How the WNBA Set New Records with Caitlin Clark and Rookies Leading the Charge

How the WNBA Set New Records with Caitlin Clark and Rookies Leading the Charge

By Sean Gregory

More Must-Reads from TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com