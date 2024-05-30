TIME100 Most Influential Companies 2024

Crazy Maple Studio

Minidrama maker

1 minute read
screenshot of ReelShort app
Crazy Maple Studio produces the app ReelShort
By Chad de Guzman

The Silicon Valley-based, Chinese-backed Crazy Maple Studio is quietly changing the streaming game with its ReelShort app. First launched in 2022 with investment from China-based digital publisher COL Group, ReelShort puts out binge-worthy micro-dramas chopped into episodes generally running no longer than a movie trailer. The minutes-long shows, catering to mobile-primed female audiences, aren’t exactly highbrow—think rags-to-riches revenge plots and werewolf-vampire fantasies—but they’re addictive, and viewers are paying to stay tuned to hits like "Fated to My Forbidden Alpha" and "The Double Life of My Billionaire Husband." CEO Joey Jia says the app has been downloaded over 30 million times. It also reportedly generates an average monthly revenue of $10 million; one show, which might have 60-90 short episodes, costs an average of $300,000 to produce. Building on microdramas’ runaway boom in the Chinese market, the firm is successfully exporting the short-form entertainment model to overseas.

More FromTIME100 Most Influential Companies 2024
Inside Anthropic, the AI Company Betting That Safety Can Be a Winning Strategy

Inside Anthropic, the AI Company Betting That Safety Can Be a Winning Strategy

By Billy Perrigo

Baidu

Baidu

By Charlie Campbell

Selena Gomez Talks Rare Beauty

Selena Gomez Talks Rare Beauty

By Lucy Feldman

Nvidia

Nvidia

By Billy Perrigo

How the WNBA Set New Records with Caitlin Clark and Rookies Leading the Charge

How the WNBA Set New Records with Caitlin Clark and Rookies Leading the Charge

By Sean Gregory

More Must-Reads from TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com