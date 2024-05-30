TIME100 Most Influential Companies 2024

Burn Manufacturing

Cleaner cooking

1 minute read
Burn Manufacturing CEO Peter Scott
Burn Manufacturing CEO Peter ScottCourtesy of Burn Manufacturing
By Katarina Höije

Around 850 million people throughout Africa use wood or charcoal for cooking, damaging their health and the environment. At a summit in Paris in May, leaders from Togo, Tanzania and Sierra Leone backed a $2 billion pledge to increase clean cooking in their countries and across Africa. The execution, however, won’t be easy. Burn is making an ambitious bid to fight deforestation and reduce emissions of greenhouse gasses and health-damaging soot with one simple solution: making affordable electric cook stoves. To date the Kenya-based company has sold over 4.5 million stoves, improving the health of millions of households across Africa. Last year, Burn launched Africa’s first carbon credit futures based on emissions reductions related to the use of efficient cook stoves. The company, through its Ghana-based e-cooking project, sold 10,000 forward contracts that cost $25 each, along with 50,000 call options that buyers can act on at a fixed price for 7 years. Each carbon credit represents a ton of carbon dioxide or its equivalent, either removed from the atmosphere or prevented from entering it in the first place.

More FromTIME100 Most Influential Companies 2024
Inside Anthropic, the AI Company Betting That Safety Can Be a Winning Strategy

Inside Anthropic, the AI Company Betting That Safety Can Be a Winning Strategy

By Billy Perrigo

Baidu

Baidu

By Charlie Campbell

Selena Gomez Talks Rare Beauty

Selena Gomez Talks Rare Beauty

By Lucy Feldman

Nvidia

Nvidia

By Billy Perrigo

How the WNBA Set New Records with Caitlin Clark and Rookies Leading the Charge

How the WNBA Set New Records with Caitlin Clark and Rookies Leading the Charge

By Sean Gregory

More Must-Reads from TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com