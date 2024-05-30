TIME100 Most Influential Companies 2024

Athletic Brewing Company

Bottoms up

1 minute read
cans of Athletic Brewing Co. beer at a processing plant
Cans of Athletic Brewing Co. nonalcoholic beerEvan Angelastro
By Joe Mullich

Nonalcoholic (NA) beer is becoming firmly entrenched in mainstream drinking culture, and Athletic Brewing is a big reason why. But when Bill Shufelt launched the company back in 2017, NA naysayers were everywhere. “We’ve been hearing ‘That will never work’ since before we launched,” he says. Undeterred, Shufelt and co-founder John Walker built a product, branding, and marketing plan designed “to create a movement rather than simply put a single SKU on the shelf.” Athletic’s lineup of IPAs, lagers, and stouts are certainly moving off shelves. With NA beer sales growth far outpacing the overall beer market last year, Athletic has become the top-selling NA beer in the U.S. Since 2022, it has nearly doubled its NA market share, passing high-profile products Heineken 0.0 and Bud Zero along the way. The company now brews the top-selling beer at Whole Foods, outpacing alcoholic suds. Not even the sky’s a limit. In 2023, JetBlue chose Athletic to be the first NA beer ever sold in-flight by a U.S. airline.

More FromTIME100 Most Influential Companies 2024
Inside Anthropic, the AI Company Betting That Safety Can Be a Winning Strategy

Inside Anthropic, the AI Company Betting That Safety Can Be a Winning Strategy

By Billy Perrigo

Baidu

Baidu

By Charlie Campbell

Selena Gomez Talks Rare Beauty

Selena Gomez Talks Rare Beauty

By Lucy Feldman

Nvidia

Nvidia

By Billy Perrigo

How the WNBA Set New Records with Caitlin Clark and Rookies Leading the Charge

How the WNBA Set New Records with Caitlin Clark and Rookies Leading the Charge

By Sean Gregory

More Must-Reads from TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com