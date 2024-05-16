TIME spoke to student journalists from UCLA, Columbia, Northwestern and University of Texas at Austin who were on the front lines covering protests on their own campuses. As the unrest grew, student journalists were often best positioned to tell the story although they faced dual challenges—as members of the media and students at the institutions they were covering.
