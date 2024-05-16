  • U.S.
Watch: Student Journalists Reflect on Covering Widespread Campus Protests

By Man Sum Lai

TIME spoke to student journalists from UCLA, Columbia, Northwestern and University of Texas at Austin who were on the front lines covering protests on their own campuses. As the unrest grew, student journalists were often best positioned to tell the story although they faced dual challenges—as members of the media and students at the institutions they were covering.

