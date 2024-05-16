Savannah Gankiewicz, of Hawaii, Is Crowned Miss USA After Previous Titleholder Resigned

Savannah Gankiewicz at her Coronation as the new Miss USA
Hawaii Gov. Josh Green and Miss Hawaii Savannah Gankiewicz at her coronation as the new Miss USA 2023 in Honolulu on May 15, 2024.
Erik Kabik Photography—MediaPunch/IPX/AP
By Associated Press

Savannah Gankiewicz of Hawaii was crowned Miss USA 2023 on Wednesday, more than a week after the previous titleholder resigned citing her mental health.

Gankiewicz, a model who leads a female empowerment nonprofit, will hold the title until August—the remainder of the pagaent’s term, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.

“I am ready to make a positive impact with this organization that I hold dear to my heart,” said Gankiewicz, of Maui, during a ceremony at the Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach.

As the first runner-up, Gankiewicz was announced as the replacement for former Miss USA 2023 Noelia Voigt, who stepped aside May 6. In a statement, Voigt thanked her fans and wrote, “Never compromise your physical and mental well-being.”

Voigt, a former Miss Utah, was crowned in September 2023.

Miss Teen USA, UmaSofia Srivastava, also resigned her title within days of Voigt’s resignation in a shock to the Miss Universe Organization, which runs both pageants.

Read More: Mothers of Newly-Resigned Miss USA and Miss Teen USA Called Their Dream Jobs a ‘Nightmare’

Srivastava, the former Miss New Jersey Teen USA, wrote in a statement that her personal values “no longer fully align with the direction of the organization.”

