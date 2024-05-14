Russia’s Putin to Visit China at Xi’s Invitation

1 minute read
TOPSHOT-CHINA-RUSSIA-DIPLOMACY
This pool photograph distributed by Russian state owned agency Sputnik shows Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping shaking hands during a meeting in Beijing on Oct. 18, 2023.Sergei Guneyev—POOL/AFP/Getty Images
By Associated Press

BEIJING — Russian President Vladimir Putin will make a two-day state visit to China this week, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

Putin will meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping during his visit starting on Thurday, it said.

The Kremlin in a statement confirmed the trip and said Putin was going on Xi’s invitation. It said that this will be Putin’s first foreign trip since he was sworn in as president and began his fifth term in office.

Read More: How China’s Economic Crisis Is Worsened by the War in Ukraine

The two continent-sized authoritarian states, increasingly in dispute with democracies and NATO, seek to gain influence in Africa, the Middle East and South America. China has backed Russia’s claim that President Vladimir Putin launched his assault on Ukraine in 2022 because of Western provocations, without producing any solid evidence.

More Must-Reads From TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com