The U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced a recall of approximately 16,000 lbs of raw ground beef products on Wednesday. The products were produced by Cargill Meat Solutions on Apr. 26-27 and were shipped to Walmart locations nationwide. In an emailed statement, Cargill told TIME that the products were shipped to 12 states: Connecticut, Washington DC, Massachusetts, Maryland, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and New York.

TIME has reached out to Walmart for further details about the recall.

Authorities are worried about a possible E. coli contamination of the meat products, which could cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea, and abdominal cramps within two to eight days after consumption. Per the FSIS, most people who experience E. coli poisoning make full recoveries within a week, but some people may develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome, which requires emergency medical care.

So far, there have been no official documented cases of illness due to the meat products, but the FSIS cautions that many consumers may have already purchased the products without realizing.

They encourage shoppers across the nation to check their refrigerators for meats purchased from Walmart. Per the FSIS, all recalled items “bear the USDA mark of inspection on the front of the product label.”

As of Friday morning, the products included in the recall are:

2.25-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing "93% LEAN 7% FAT ALL NATURAL LEAN GROUND BEEF" with lot code 117 and establishment number "EST. 86P" printed on the back of the label.

1.33-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing four "PRIME RIB BEEF STEAK BURGERS PATTIES" with lot code 118 and establishment number "EST. 86P" printed on the back of the label.

2.25-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing "85% LEAN 15% FAT ALL NATURAL ANGUS PREMIUM GROUND BEEF" with lot code 117 and establishment number "EST. 86P" printed on the back of the label.

2.25-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing "80% LEAN 20% FAT ALL NATURAL GROUND BEEF CHUCK" with lot code 118 and establishment number "EST. 86P" printed on the back of the label.

1.33-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing four "80% LEAN 20% FAT ALL NATURAL GROUND BEEF CHUCK PATTIES" with lot code 118 and establishment number "EST. 86P" printed on the back of the label.

1.33-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing four "90% LEAN 10% FAT ALL NATURAL GROUND BEEF SIRLOIN PATTIES" with lot code 118 and establishment number "EST. 86P" printed on the back of the label.

To view the labels of all recalled meat products, you can visit the FSIS website. If you find that you have a recalled product in your refrigerator, you are encouraged to throw it away. A Walmart spokesperson told TIME in a phone call that people who have purchased recalled items can receive refunds by presenting their receipts at Walmart stores. They do not recommend returning the product to the store.

In the meantime, Cargill Meat solutions has set up a consumer hotline to answer any questions regarding the recall. It can be reached at 1-844-419-1574.