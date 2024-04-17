The 100 Most Influential People of 2024

Alia Bhatt

1 minute read
Alia Bhatt
Vianney Le Caer—Invision/AP
By Tom Harper

Alia Bhatt is a formidable talent. She is not only one of the world’s leading actors, admired for her work in the Indian film industry for over a decade—she is also a businesswoman and a philanthropist who leads with integrity.

I met Alia on Heart of Stone, her English-language film debut. Despite her fame, on set she is self-effacing and funny. There is a grace to the way she goes about her work: focused, open to ideas, and willing to take creative risks. One of my favorite moments in the film came from an improvisation at the end of a take where she took the emotional thread and ran with it.

Alia’s superpower is her ability to mix movie-star magnetism with authenticity and sensitivity. As an actor she is luminous, and as a person she brings the grounded assurance and creativity that make a truly international star.

Harper is a director, producer, and writer

