TIMECO₂ Futures

This Business Shows Farmers Can Be Sustainable and Profitable

1 minute read
Video by Lisa Nho

Agriculture is responsible for 10% of the total greenhouse gas emissions in the US. But this field can also produce powerful climate solutions. Truterra was launched by Land O’Lakes as a way to provide farmers, agriculture retailers, and food companies with resources to reach environmental sustainability by 2030. As of May 2023, Truterra has paid farmers around the United States more than $9 million to remove 462,000 metric tons of carbon.

More FromTIMECO₂ Futures
How Sports Stadiums Are Going Green

How Sports Stadiums Are Going Green

By Joey Lautrup and Will Henshall

How Oil and Gas Companies Can Help Build Geothermal Energy

How Oil and Gas Companies Can Help Build Geothermal Energy

By Alejandro de la Garza and Andrew D. Johnson

These Cattle Farmers Are Cutting Emissions and Boosting Nature

These Cattle Farmers Are Cutting Emissions and Boosting Nature

By Andrew D. Johnson and Esha Chhabra

How Electric Bikes Can Cut Delivery Emissions in Cities

How Electric Bikes Can Cut Delivery Emissions in Cities

By Lisa Nho and Sarah Sax

Climate Change Poses Risks to Our Health. These Nurses Want to Fix That

Climate Change Poses Risks to Our Health. These Nurses Want to Fix That

By Andrew D. Johnson and Jeffrey Kluger

More Must-Reads from TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com