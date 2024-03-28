This Business Shows Farmers Can Be Sustainable and Profitable

Video by Lisa Nho
Agriculture is responsible for 10% of the total greenhouse gas emissions in the US. But this field can also produce powerful climate solutions. Truterra was launched by Land O’Lakes as a way to provide farmers, agriculture retailers, and food companies with resources to reach environmental sustainability by 2030. As of May 2023, Truterra has paid farmers around the United States more than $9 million to remove 462,000 metric tons of carbon.
How Oil and Gas Companies Can Help Build Geothermal Energy
By Alejandro de la Garza and Andrew D. Johnson
More Must-Reads from TIME
- How Nayib Bukele’s ‘Iron Fist’ Has Transformed El Salvador
- What Makes a Friendship Last Forever?
- How to Read Political Polls Like a Pro
- Long COVID Looks Different in Kids
- What a $129 Frying Pan Says About America’s Eating Habits
- How ‘Friendshoring’ Made Southeast Asia Pivotal to the AI Revolution
- Column: Your Cynicism Isn’t Helping Anybody
- The 32 Most Anticipated Books of Fall 2024
Contact us at letters@time.com