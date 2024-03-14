TIMECO₂ Futures

Watch: This Musician Is Decarbonizing Music Festivals, Concerts, and Tours

1 minute read
By Andrew D. Johnson

Adam Gardner is the lead singer of the band Guster and co-founder of Reverb, an organization working to advance sustainability within the music industry. Reverb partners with artists like Billie Eilish and Willie Nelson to implement creative solutions that reduce the carbon footprint created by music festivals and tours.

Write to Andrew D. Johnson at andrew.johnson@time.com