See All the Best Looks From the 2024 Oscars Red Carpet

The biggest night in Hollywood has arrived and with it, arguably the most important red carpet of awards season. At the 96th annual Academy Awards, the stars of this year's biggest movies showed up and showed out in looks that ranged from glamorous to truly outrageous.

Between the writers' and actors' strikes that brought the industry to a standstill to the triumphant return of the blockbuster, as embodied by this summer's ubiquitous phenomenon, Barbenheimer, the past year in film was definitely one for the books—and the 2024 Oscars red carpet reflected that. At the awards show, the stars went for bold and dramatic looks, fully leaning into Hollywood glamor.

Barbie's Margot Robbie broke with her Barbiecore streak with a sleek black Versace chainmail gown, while Poor Things' Emma Stone channeled her film's character with a fantastical pistachio colored Louis Vuitton embossed leather gown. Rustin's Colman Domingo, one of this award season's best dressed MVPs, gave evening wear for men a dapper edge with an elegant but daring custom Louis Vuitton tuxedo with wide legs, which he accessorized with a pair of Louis Vuitton cowboy boots and lots of jewelry. While the big winners of the night have yet to be announced, there were some definite scorers for best look of the night on the red carpet.

We rounded up the best and most memorable looks of the 2024 Oscars below.

Margot Robbie in Versace

Margot Robbie attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. John Shearer—WireImage/Getty Images

Colman Domingo in Louis Vuitton, David Yurman and Omega

Colman Domingo attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Marleen Moise—Getty Images

Billie Eilish in Chanel

Billie Eilish attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. JC Olivera—Getty Images

America Ferrera in Versace

America Ferrera attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Marleen Moise—Getty Images

Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton

Emma Stone attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. John Shearer—WireImage/Getty Images

Carey Mulligan in archival Balenciaga

Carey Mulligan attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. John Shearer—WireImage/Getty Images

Sandra Huller in Schiaparelli and Cartier

Sandra Hüller attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Arturo Holmes—Getty Images

Da’Vine Joy Randolph in Louis Vuitton

Da'Vine Joy Randolph attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Aliah Anderson—Getty Images

Greta Lee in Loewe

Greta Lee attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Mike Coppola—Getty Images

Ryan Gosling in Gucci

Ryan Gosling attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Jeff Kravitz—FilmMagic/Getty Images

Ariana Grande in Giambattista Valli couture

Ariana Grande attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. JC Olivera—Getty Images

Lily Gladstone in Gucci

Lily Gladstone attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. John Shearer—WireImage/Getty Images

Cillian Murphy in Atelier Versace