Elon Musk said that a small monthly service fee for using X could help fight off bot operations on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.
A subscription for all users would make “the effective cost of bots” very high and would require operators to use a new payment method for each account, the billionaire said in a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Musk’s Tesla Inc. offices in Fremont, California on Monday.
Netanyahu, who questioned Musk about antisemitism and hate speech on the platform, had asked how he could prevent “armies of bots” from amplifying hate speech. X currently has a free tier and subscriptions for individual subscribers and brands, and Musk said bots are the “single most important reason” to shift to monthly payments.
Musk, who’s been in an ongoing conflict with Jewish civil rights group, the Anti-Defamation League, had said that while it was difficult to “police” the 100 million to 200 million posts a day on X in advance, he could take steps to de-amplify hate speech.
More Must-Reads From TIME
- Meet the 2023 TIME100 Next : the Emerging Leaders Shaping the World
- Jalen Hurts Is Fueled by the Doubters
- Impeachment Experts Say Biden Inquiry May Be Weakest in US History
- Martin Scorsese Still Has Stories to Tell
- Burned Out at Work? Find Someone to Split Your Job 50-50 With You
- Jessica Knoll Wants to Correct the Record on Ted Bundy
- The Most Anticipated Books, Movies, TV, and Music of Fall 2023
- Why It Takes Forever to Get a Doctor's Appointment
- Want Weekly Recs on What to Watch, Read, and More? Sign Up for Worth Your Time
Contact us at letters@time.com