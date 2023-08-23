Presented By

Wagner Chief Prigozhin on Passenger List of Jet That Crashed in Russia, Killing 10

Russian billionaire and businessman, Concord catering company owner Yevgeny Prigozhin attends a meeting with foreign investors at Konstantin Palace June 16, 2016 in Saint Petersburg, Russia.
Mikhail Svetlov—Getty Images
By Associated Press

MOSCOW — A business jet en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg crashed Wednesday, killing all ten people on board, Russian emergency officials said. Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list, officials said, but it wasn't immediately clear if he was on board.

Unconfirmed media reports said the jet belonged to Prigozhin, founder of the Wagner private military company.

Russia’s civilian aviation regulator, Rosaviatsia, said Prigozhin was on the passenger list. However, it was not immediately clear if he had boarded the flight.

Russia's state news agency Tass cited emergency officials as saying that the plane carried three pilots and seven passengers. The authorities said they were investigating the crash, which occurred in the Tver region more than 100 kilometers (60 miles) north of Moscow.

Prigozhin, whose private military force Wagner fought alongside Russia's regular army in Ukraine, mounted a short-lived armed mutiny against Russia's military leadership in late June. The Kremlin said he would be exiled to Belarus, and his fighters would either retire, follow him there, or join the Russian military.

More Must-Reads From TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com.

You May Also Like
Read Next
Why Putin Is Dialing In to the BRICS Summit Rather Than Attending in Person
Next Up: Editor's Pick
The 25 Defining Works of the Black Renaissance
EDIT POST