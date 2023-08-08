U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. is backing regional efforts to bring a diplomatic resolution to the “extremely troubling” situation in Niger, as the junta ignored regional demands to relinquish power and began announcing a new cabinet.

West African heads of state are preparing to meet later this week to discuss the crisis in the country, where soldiers seized control of the state and took President Mohamed Bazoum hostage on July 26. U.S. acting Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland traveled to the capital, Niamey, on Monday for what she described as “difficult talks” with junta officials about allowing Bazoum to return to power.

“We are supporting the efforts of Ecowas in Africa to restore constitutional order in Niger,” Blinken said in an interview Tuesday with Radio France Internationale. “The interruption of this constitutional order puts us, and many other countries, in a position where we have to stop our aid, our support, and this will not benefit the people of Niger.”

Ecowas leaders are scheduled to meet in the Nigerian capital, Abuja, on Thursday to discuss the junta’s failure to meet an Aug. 6 deadline to hand back power to Bazoum or face the threat of military intervention. Niger’s junta restricted access to the country’s airspace Sunday, citing warnings of an attack from foreign powers.

Niger’s self-declared military leader Abdourahamane Tiani on Monday appointed Ali Lamine Zeine as prime minister, according to statement read on state broadcaster Tele Sahel.

