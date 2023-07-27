Presented By

Trump Faces Additional Charges in Classified Documents Case

Former President Donald Trump makes his way onto the stage during the Oakland County GOP Lincoln Day Dinner at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan on June 25, 2023.
Emily Elconin—The Washington Post/ Getty Images
By Eric Tucker / AP

(WASHINGTON) — Former President Donald Trump is facing additional charges in the Justice Department's classified documents investigation.

The additional allegations of obstruction and willful retention of national defense information were added to the indictment Thursday by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith's team of prosecutors.

A new defendant, Carlos De Oliveira, was also added to the case.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show.

The charges against the individual, identified on the court docket as Carlos De Oliveira, were not immediately revealed Thursday.

Trump and valet Walt Nauta were charged last month by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith in a 38-count indictment with conspiring to hide classified documents at his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, from government investigators who were demanding them back.

The records were taken by Trump to the Palm Beach complex after he left the White House in January 2021.

Both men have pleaded not guilty.

More Must-Reads From TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com.

You May Also Like
Read Next
Trial Date Set for May 2024 in Trump's Classified Documents Case
Next Up: Editor's Pick
Underwater Noise Pollution Is Disrupting Ocean Life—But We Can Fix It
EDIT POST