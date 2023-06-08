Greg Wasson worked for Walgreens for more than three decades, starting as an intern and serving as chief executive officer of the pharmacy giant from 2009 to 2014.

Now Wasson is suing his former employer in a contract dispute. He claims that current CEO Roz Brewer reneged on the company’s agreement with him to replace glass doors on store refrigerator displays with high-tech digital screens that would flash product information and advertisements at consumers while they were shopping for cold beverages.

Brewer’s decision to end a rollout of the “Smart Doors” that Wasson and his partners had committed to installing at 2,500 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. stores across the U.S. cost their startup more than $200 million, according to the complaint filed Wednesday in state court in Chicago.

Cooler Screens had sold the Deerfield, Illinois-based pharmacy chain on a pilot project with the innovative doors in 2018 before winning a nationwide contract, only to have Brewer change direction after she started as CEO in 2021, according to the complaint.

“After visiting stores in which Smart Doors had been installed, Brewer decided that she did not like the way they looked, purportedly comparing the screens to ‘Vegas’ in a derogatory way,” lawyers for Wasson and his partners wrote. They alleged that Walgreens fabricated reasons to terminate the contract, including by citing safety defects with the Smart Doors that didn’t really exist.

Cooler Screens said it spent $45 million making and installing doors in the first 700 stores, $88 million on doors that haven’t been installed, and more than $100 million on third-party vendors.

Walgreens customers gave the doors mixed reviews, according to media accounts.

The company declined to comment on the suit, citing “pending litigation.”

In 2014, Wasson announced his retirement from Walgreens as CEO and president amid a management shakeup as the company was merging with European retailer Alliance Boots GmbH.

The case is Cooler Screens Inc. v. Walgreens Co., 2023CH05474, Illinois Circuit Court, Cook County (Chicago).

