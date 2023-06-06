The collapse of a huge dam in a Russian-occupied region of southern Ukraine has triggered flooding, with both Russia and Ukraine blaming each other for its strategic destruction.

The Nova Kakhovka dam, built in 1956 on the Dnieper River—30 km east of the city of Kherson—was breached as the result of an explosion Tuesday morning. Ukraine accuses Russian forces of blowing up the dam, which could also impact the nearby Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, while Russian officials say Ukrainian military strikes in the contested region caused the damage, according to the Associated Press.

The Russian-installed mayor of Kherson, Vladimir Leontyev, called the explosion a “terrorist act.” Russia relies on the reservoir to supply water to Crimea, which Russia illegally annexed in 2014. At present, it is unclear which nation is responsible or what either side would serve to gain from damaging the dam, which is said to have already been in a state of disrepair.

The dam is 30 meters (98 ft.) in height and 3.2km (2 mi.) in width, containing a reservoir of around 18 cubic kilometers (4.3 cubic mi.) of water. As such, there are growing concerns that the sheer volume of water will severely damage nearby homes and low lying areas.

Additionally, Ukraine’s nuclear operator Energoatom said via a Telegram statement that the damage “could have negative consequences” for the Zaporizhzhia Plant, which is Europe’s biggest by way of generating capacity and relies on water to cool its facilities. For now, he wrote, the situation is “controllable.”

Residents in 10 nearby villages and parts of Kherson have been advised by the Ukrainian Interior Ministry to gather essential items and evacuate the area. Polluted water supplies and wider environmental consequences are anticipated as a result of the incident. Water levels were expected to reach a critical level within 5 hours of the collapse.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has coordinated an urgent meeting of the National Security Council. In October, Zelensky urged Western allies to warn Russia not to attack the dam, noting that it would cause “a large-scale disaster.” At the time, the leader suspected Russian forces had planted explosives in the dam.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Write to Armani Syed at armani.syed@time.com.