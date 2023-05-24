NEW YORK, NY (May 24, 2023) – Today, TIME and the Outrider Foundation announced a collaboration on a fellowship to support critical reporting on nuclear security.

TIME’s W.J. Hennigan will be Outrider’s newest fellow. A senior correspondent based in Washington, Hennigan writes about the U.S. military and national security issues. He has reported from across the globe, providing award-winning coverage on a variety of topics, including war, terrorism and the nuclear weapons complex.

Over the course of his fellowship, Hennigan will produce a series of stories on nuclear-security issues, from deeply reported enterprise to reporting on news developments.

The war in Ukraine, rise of China, and tensions with North Korea have reminded the world how much is at stake when nuclear weapons are involved. With vivid writing and trenchant reporting, Hennigan has explored how the U.S. has struggled with these new realities. He’s examined America’s ongoing $1 trillion effort to replace all three legs of the nuclear triad, assessed the risks related to the dissolution of nonproliferation agreements, and described what a future with three major nuclear powers—the U.S., Russia and China—might look like.

“Throughout my career, I’ve prioritized coverage of nuclear weapons and non-proliferation issues,” Hennigan said. “I appreciate Outrider’s support for storytelling about these topics and I’m eager to provide TIME readers with a series of profiles and articles that examine the implications of this new nuclear age.”

Hennigan is the fourth journalist to be named to the Outrider fellowship program. The collaboration between Outrider and TIME comes on the heels of TIME’s recent announcement that it would remove its digital paywall and offer audiences around the world free access to Time.com, including TIME’s archives dating back to 1923, beginning June 1.

“Hennigan’s reporting on nuclear security is timely and critical,” said Robert K. Elder, Outrider President and CEO. “His expertise is invaluable. We are delighted to welcome him as an Outrider fellow and to support this important work.”

Since its first issue on March 3, 1923, TIME’s mission has been to serve as the world’s storyteller by shining a light on the people and the ideas that shape it. Today, TIME reaches the largest audience in its history—more than 100 million people around the world across its platforms—and its iconic magazine, with more than 1 million subscribers, remains the largest U.S. print title in news.

About TIME

TIME is the 100-year-old global media brand that reaches a combined audience of more than 100 million around the world through its iconic magazine and digital platforms. With unparalleled access to the world’s most influential people, the immeasurable trust of consumers and partners globally, and an unrivaled power to convene, TIME’s mission is to tell the essential stories of the people and ideas that shape and improve the world. Today, TIME also includes the Emmy Award®-winning film and television division TIME Studios, a significantly expanded live events business built on the powerful TIME100 and Person of the Year franchises, an industry-leading web3 division, an award-winning branded content studio, the website-building platform TIME Sites, the sustainability and climate-action platform TIME CO2, and more.

About Outrider Foundation

Outrider Foundation supports journalism and multimedia storytelling about nuclear threats and climate change. We partner with creators, thought leaders, and news organizations to explain how smart policy can sustain a safe and livable planet. For more information, visit Outrider.org.

Contact us at letters@time.com.