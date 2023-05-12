Presented By

Marine Veteran Charged in Jordan Neely Death Released

Daniel Penny, center, is walked by New York Police Department detectives detectives out of the 5th Precinct on New York, NY, on May. 12, 2023.
Jeenah Moon—AP
By JAKE OFFENHARTZ and MICHAEL R. SISAK / AP

NEW YORK — A U.S. Marine veteran who used a fatal chokehold on an agitated New York City subway passenger was freed from custody Friday hours after surrendering on a manslaughter charge.

Daniel Penny, 24, appeared in court hours after turning himself in at a police station after prosecutors said they were charging him in the May 1 death of Jordan Neely. He did not enter a plea. Prosecutors said they are seeking a grand jury indictment.

A judge authorized Penny’s release on bond following a brief arraignment. A judge ordered him to surrender his passport and not to leave New York without approval.

Neely’s death sparked protests, while others embraced Penny as a vigilante hero.

Penny’s lawyers have said he was acting in self-defense when he pinned Neely to the floor of the subway car with the help of two other passengers and held him in a chokehold for several minutes.

Donte Mills, a lawyer for Neely’s family, said Neely wasn’t harming anyone and didn’t deserve to die.

 

