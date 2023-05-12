On Sunday, Ukraine will mark its second Mother’s Day since Russia’s full-scale invasion began. For many families, the day will be less of a celebration than a reminder of what war has wrought: death, destruction, and separated families. For the Ukrainian women who became mothers during the war, it is all they have ever known.

Olena Mokhonko, an obstetrician at a maternity hospital in Chernihiv, in northern Ukraine, has helped deliver as many as 70 babies a month since the war began last year. As a doctor, she felt duty-bound to stay in the city despite the dangers she and her family faced. “I had to go to work because I am a doctor who took an oath to help others,” she says. “In my work, what I love the most is seeing a father cry and witnessing the joy of parents as they welcome their child into the world.”

Nina with her daughter in the basement where the family have sheltered from bombing. Serhii Korovayny—UNFPA Ukraine Maryna with her daughter Diana at home in Chernihiv. Serhii Korovayny—UNFPA Ukraine

Kateryna and her family on her daughter’s 1st birthday. Serhii Korovayny—UNFPA Ukraine Iryna with her daughter Amelia at a park near their home in Chernihiv. Serhii Korovayny—UNFPA Ukraine

Just over a week into the Russian invasion, Mokhonko helped four Ukrainian women deliver their babies, and in March this year helped celebrate the childrens’ first birthdays. Mokhonko says that the mothers and their children, whose portraits were captured by photographer Serhii Korovayny, represent the strength and resilience of Ukrainian women.

“They are true heroines,” she says.

As many as 195,000 babies were born in Ukraine last year, according to the United Nations Population Fund, the U.N.’s sexual and reproductive health agency. One in three were delivered in UNFPA-supported hospitals, which have been subject to heavy bombardment in violation of international law.

Olena Mokhonko, a doctor and obstetrician, has delivered babies throughout the war in her home city of Chernihiv, Ukraine. Serhii Korovayny—UNFPA Ukraine

One of Mohenko’s four patients, Nina, gave birth to her daughter Yulia in a hospital corridor. This was a relative luxury at the time, she recalls. When the missiles began raining down on the hospital, the women had to be lowered into the basement bomb shelter. “It was pure horror,” Nina says. “Babies were crying, women were giving birth.”

Another patient, Kateryna, gave birth to her daughter Sofia in the bunker that same night. “We spent the first hours of her life underground,” she recalls. Though she and her daughter were discharged the next morning, what awaited them outside the hospital was no different. Kateryna says she hid in her sister’s basement with her newborn for three days, with no heat, light, or water. “I had to find food for the baby somewhere, because I had no milk.”

“My greatest fear was the possibility of a bomb dropping on us,” says Maryna, who gave birth to her daughter, Diana, in the hospital corridor on the same night as Nina and Kateryna. “Thankfully, the experience went smoothly.”

For Iryna, who gave birth to her daughter Amelia via Cesarean section in a cupboard turned makeshift operating theater, the war had already left an indelible mark on her life. Just two days before Amelia’s birth, her husband, Serhiy, was killed trying to defend their city. “Amelia was my salvation,” Iryna says. “If it weren’t for her, I don’t know how I would have survived everything; only she gave me the strength to live on.”

Nina and her children enter the family’s basement where they have sheltered from bombing in Chernihiv. Serhii Korovayny—UNFPA Ukraine

Stocked shelves in the basement where Nina and her family have sheltered from bombing. Serhii Korovayny—UNFPA Ukraine

Kateryna with her two children on her daughter’s 1st birthday in Ivanivka, Ukraine. Serhii Korovayny—UNFPA Ukraine

Decorations for Sophia’s 1st birthday. Serhii Korovayny—UNFPA Ukraine

Maryna with her daughter Diana on her 1st birthday, in Chernihiv. Serhii Korovayny—UNFPA Ukraine

Maryna shares pictures taken during the war since Diana’s birth. Serhii Korovayny—UNFPA Ukraine

A destroyed hotel in Chernihiv city center. Serhii Korovayny—UNFPA Ukraine

Iryna pushes Amelia in her pram in their neighborhood in Chernihiv. Serhii Korovayny—UNFPA Ukraine

A playground in the snow near Iryna’s home in Chernihiv. Serhii Korovayny—UNFPA Ukraine

Birthday decorations for Yulia’s 1st birthday. Serhii Korovayny—UNFPA Ukraine

