Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been detained from the Islamabad High Court, his party said, a development that threatens to escalate the cash-strapped nation’s political crisis.

Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party asked his supporters to come out “defend” their country. Few other details were immediately known.

The former cricket star faces a slew of court cases and was set to be formally indicted Wednesday in a case that involved allegations he did not properly disclose earnings from the sale of state gifts from his time in office.

Read More: Exclusive: Imran Khan on His Plan to Return to Power

Pakistan’s benchmark KSE-100 Index fell by 1.2%, the most in almost seven weeks, after the detention.

Over the weekend Khan had once again accused the nation’s powerful military of being behind at least two attempts to murder him, focusing on the alleged involvement of a senior official from the Inter-Service Intelligence, or ISI, which oversees Pakistan’s internal security.

The army had slammed his remarks and asked him to address the matter in court.

The politician is agitating for early elections after getting ousted in April 2022 in a no-confidence vote. Emboldened by strong support in opinion polls and rallies, Khan has shown no signs of backing down against the government and the army and is seeking support from the Supreme Court to hold polls in two provinces for a start.

Contact us at letters@time.com.