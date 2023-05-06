How Prince Louis Stole the Show During the Coronation

In recent times, the internet’s favorite part of a royal soiree is to watch out for Prince Louis’ endearing expressions—and the coronation of King Charles III did not disappoint.
The 5-year-old son of Prince William and Kate Middleton was seen yawning, waving, and generally looking quite uninspired during his grandfather’s historic moment. While his older brother Prince George, 9, served as a Page of Honor during the ceremony, Louis sat fidgeting beside his parents and sister Princess Charlotte, 8, in Westminster Abbey.
He wore a simple navy blue tunic and matching pants by Dege and Skinner military tailors, and delighted fans as the young royal was seen riding to and from the venue in a carriage. Louis was deemed too young to attend Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral in September, so this is his first public appearance at a major world event in almost a year.
Louis previously became a viral sensation for pulling a string of meme-worthy faces during Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations last summer. Photos and video clips showed the prince covering his ears and screaming on the balcony at Buckingham Palace during a noisy fly-past, and getting cheeky with his mother during an evening performance by covering her mouth while she was talking and sticking his tongue out at her.
In a glorious return to the balcony setting on Saturday afternoon, Louis was once again seen mouth agape, enjoying the display of Red Arrows and helicopters flying overhead.
As Louis’ latest batch of facial expressions work their way across social media, here is a selection of his best photos from the coronation.
