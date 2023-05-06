The Prince and Princess of Wales were the picture of royal duty at King Charles III’s coronation on Saturday.

Clad in formal uniform, at the request of the monarch, William and Kate arrived at Westminster Abbey alongside their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

After much speculation about whether Kate would wear a tiara to her father-in-law’s historic crowning, she instead opted for a Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen headpiece with silver bullion and leaf embroidery. She was dressed in a blue, red, and white formal robe and mantle on top of her ivory gown.

The intricately designed dress featured silver bullion and thread work embroidery with rose, thistle, daffodil, and shamrocks to represent each of the U.K.’s four nations. It was designed by Alexander McQueen, the British fashion house famously responsible for her 2011 wedding gown.

She paired this with earrings worn by her late mother-in-law Princess Diana, that were gifted to Diana before her wedding to Prince Charles in 1981. Kate also wore the George VI Festoon Necklace—a gift from King George VI for his daughter, then Princess Elizabeth.

William wore the Ceremonial dress uniform of the Welsh Guards. The heir apparent played a prominent role in his father’s ceremony, kneeling before Charles to swear his loyalty in a ceremony known as “The Homage of Royal Blood.”

George—who is 9-years-old and second in line to the throne—also played a key role in the coronation as a Page of Honor to Charles. He matched the pomp brought by his parents, wearing a bright red tunic with gold lace trim and blue velvet cuffs.

Charlotte, 8, and Louis, 5, did not have prominent roles in the ceremony but they were visible throughout. Charlotte wore a leafy headpiece and ivory dress and cape that complemented her mother’s outfit, while Louis wore a navy blue tunic and pants.

Here are the best photos of the Wales family participating in King Charles’ coronation.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and the Prince and Princess of Wales arriving at the coronation of King Charles III Phil Noble—PA Wire/AP

Prince George, one of four Pages of Honour, arrives at Westminster Abbey,. Andrew Milligan—PA Wire/AP

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis arriving at Westminster Abbey. Andrew Milligan—PA Wire/AP

Prince Louis yawns during the coronation ceremony of King Charles III. Yui Mok—WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive at Westminster Abbey. Andrew Milligan—PA Wire/AP

Britain's Prince William kisses his father King Charles III Yui Mok—PA Wire/AP

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales with Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte arrive ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III Dan Charity—WPA Pool/Getty Images

